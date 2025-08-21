Tatis makes spectacular leaping catch to rob Devers of a home run

SAN DIEGO — (AP) — San Diego right fielder Fernando Tatis Jr. made a sensational leaping catch to rob San Francisco's Rafael Devers of a home run in the first inning Wednesday night in the Padres' 8-1 victory.

The left-handed Devers lifted a high fly ball off left-hander JP Sears with one out. Tatis tracked it to his left, perfectly timed his leap and got his glove above the wall to make the catch. When he came back down, he landed on his backside and sat against the wall for a moment. He popped up and tossed the ball from his glove to his right hand and threw it in.

Sears pointed and smiled at Tatis.

Tatis then hit a leadoff double and scored on Ryan O'Hearn's two-out single.

Devers hit one of the Giants' three home runs in the first inning Monday night in a 4-3 victory.

It was the latest home run robbery for Tatis, who took a two-run shot away from Mark Vientos of the New York Mets on July 28.

“It’s absolutely huge,” manager Mike Shildt said. "You’re talking about right off the (get-go) again. … He makes so many great plays, it’s like routine greatness. That was just pure greatness. There’s a lot of good players in this league, but if you put his body of work together and he’s not the Platinum/Gold Glove winner, then I want a recount.”

Tatis began his career as a shortstop and was an All-Star in 2021. After missing the 2022 season with injuries and a PED suspension, he was moved to right field in 2023 and won both the NL Gold Glove Award and the Platinum Glove Award.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.