Ten Hag future up in the air after Man United draws at Villa to extend winless run. Chelsea held 1-1

Manchester United’s winless run in all competitions extended to five games after a 0-0 draw at Aston Villa in the Premier League on Sunday, leaving manager Erik ten Hag’s position uncertain heading into a two-week international break.

Ten Hag arrived at Villa Park under huge pressure with United having lost three of its six league games and the club's minority owner, Jim Ratcliffe, failing to say he had faith in the Dutch coach when asked specifically on Friday.

However creditable gaining a point at Villa is, it might still not be enough for Ten Hag — especially with United’s new leadership having two weeks to weigh up his future before the team’s next game. United is in 14th place in the 20-team league.

Playing in front of Ratcliffe and the rest of United’s hierarchy, the visitors came closest to scoring when Bruno Fernandes struck a free kick against the crossbar in the 68th.

Villa mostly dominated, four days after beating Bayern Munich in the Champions League.

Since a chastening 3-0 loss to Tottenham last weekend, United has earned draws at Porto in the Europa League and now at a revitalized Villa.

Chelsea drew 1-1 with Nottingham Forest thanks to Noni Madueke’s equalizer in the 57th minute at Stamford Bridge.

Forest took the lead eight minutes earlier through Chris Wood and had to play with 10 men from the 78th after James Ward-Prowse’s sending-off after a second yellow card for diving on the ball with his hands to stop Nicolas Jackson launching a breakaway.

Tottenham was away to Brighton later Sunday.

___

Steve Douglas is at https://twitter.com/sdouglas80

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.