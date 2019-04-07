Texas Tech has earned a trip to Monday night's championship game to face Virginia.
The Red Raiders beat Michigan State 61-51 in Saturday night's second national semifinal.
Matt Mooney scored 22 points to lead Texas Tech, which is playing in its first Final Four.
Leading scorer Jarrett Culver was quiet for much of the night, but he scored six straight points to keep the Red Raiders in control after the Spartans had cut a 13-point deficit to 52-51 with 2:54 left.
Texas Tech shot 56 percent after halftime, while its trademark defensive edge locked down on Michigan State. The Spartans shot just 32 percent, including 8 of 24 in the second half.
Cassius Winston scored 16 points to lead the Spartans.
