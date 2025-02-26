That’s it, Penguins wave white flag in dispirited loss

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. — This article originally appeared on PGHHockeyNOW.com.

And that is just about it for the Pittsburgh Penguins (23-28-9). With just 22 games remaining on the NHL schedule and the NHL trade deadline approaching like a scythe-wielding cloaked monster, the Penguins looked every bit like a team that has accepted its ignominious fate.

Their surrender was painfully obvious when they allowed a pair of goals within 10 seconds late in the second period to the no-better-off Philadelphia Flyers in a 6-1 loss at Wells Fargo Center Tuesday.

Even Penguins captain Sidney Crosby played a little bit of casual defense on the Flyers’ fifth goal as the Penguins could keep up the facade of believing no longer.

There was a little something not in the air. The normally angry Philadelphia crowd that greets the Pittsburgh Penguins and Sidney Crosby lacked a little hate. Even the NHL’s No. 1 anthemist, Lauren Hart, didn’t seem to have the same spark.

