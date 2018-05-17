0 The Preakness Stakes 2018: What time, who is running what are the odds?

Kentucky Derby winner Justify will be in the field of eight for the 143rd running of the Preakness Stakes on Saturday.

The second jewel of horse racing’s Triple Crown will see a smaller field than the Kentucky Derby with the eight horses running the mile-and-3/16-course.

Here’s what you need to know about the 2018 Run for the Black-Eyed Susans at Pimlico.

When is the 2018 Preakness?

The race is always held on the third Saturday in May. That is this Saturday.

What time does it start?

Coverage of the race begins at 5 p.m. ET. Post time for the race is 6:45 p.m. ET. NBC will provide TV coverage from 5-7:15 p.m. ET.

What channel is it on?

NBC will broadcast pre-race activities in addition to the race.

Is it livestreamed?

Yes. Click here, NBC Sports Live, to watch on Saturday. The events can also be live-streamed on fuboTV.

How far do the horses run?

1 3/16 miles.

What is the track surface?

Dirt.

What is the record at the track?

Secretariat holds the record. In 1973, Secretariat ran the 9.5 furlongs in 1:53.

What’s the purse for this year’s Preakness?

The purse is $1.5 million.

Which horses are running in the 2018 Preakness Stakes?

Here are the horses and their post positions:



Who is the favorite to win the 2017 Preakness?

As of Thursday, here are the odds for the race:

Quip (12-1) Lone Sailor (15-1) Sporting Chance (30-1) Diamond King (30-1) Good Magic (3-1) Tenfold (20-1) Justify (1-2) Bravazo (20-1)



What is the special song they sing?

Just after the horses are called to the post, the song "Maryland, My Maryland" is played. The official state song of Maryland is led by the United States Naval Academy Glee Club.

Here are the lyrics if you want to sing along. There are nine verses, here are the first three:

The despot's heel is on thy shore,

Maryland!

His torch is at thy temple door,

Maryland!

Avenge the patriotic gore

That flecked the streets of Baltimore,

And be the battle queen of yore,

Maryland! My Maryland!

Hark to an exiled son's appeal,

Maryland!

My mother State! to thee I kneel,

Maryland!

For life and death, for woe and weal,

Thy peerless chivalry reveal,

And gird thy beauteous limbs with steel,

Maryland! My Maryland!



Thou wilt not cower in the dust,

Maryland!

Thy beaming sword shall never rust,

Maryland!

Remember Carroll's sacred trust,

Remember Howard's warlike thrust,-

And all thy slumberers with the just,

Maryland! My Maryland!

What’s the weather going to be like?

The Preakness could be a soggy one, with meteorologists predicting an 80 percent chance of rain on Saturday. Temperatures will be in the 60s to lower 70s.

Where can you find the Preakness Stakes Facebook and Twitter accounts?

For Facebook, click here. For Twitter, click here.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.