Thousands sign petition for Saints-Rams rematch after blown call

More than 150,000 people have signed a petition calling for a rematch of Sunday’s NFC championship matchup between the New Orleans Saints and the Los Angeles Rams after referees missed what many are calling an obvious case of pass interference.
A Change.org petition launched shortly after Sunday’s game had garnered more than 150,000 signatures by Monday afternoon.
“Due to refs’ inability to properly officiate at the game, we … want a re-match against L.A. on Sunday, Jan. 27,” wrote the petition’s organizer, Terry Cassreino, of Madison, Mississippi. “It’s the only fair solution to this travesty of epic proportions.”
The petition was aimed at NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell and Saints owner Gayle Benson.
"Don’t let the Rams walk away with an NFC championship handed to them by refs that missed a blatant pass interference call late in the fourth quarter — a call that could have won the game for the Saints," Cassreino wrote.
The Rams won Sunday’s game with a final score of 26-23.
Saints coach Sean Payton said he spoke with the NFL office after Sunday’s match and that he was told Los Angeles cornerback Nickell Robey-Coleman should have been flagged after committing a blatant interference penalty in the game's fourth quarter.
“Not only was it interference, it was helmet to helmet,” Payton said. “I don’t know if there was ever a more obvious pass interference.”
The Rams are set to face off against the New England Patriots on Feb. 3 for Super Bowl LIII.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
