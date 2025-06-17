Tight end Travis Kelce, franchised guard Trey Smith attend Chiefs minicamp

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — (AP) — Four-time All-Pro tight end Travis Kelce and Pro Bowl right guard Trey Smith, who skipped voluntary workouts after receiving the franchise tag, were present for the start of the Kansas City Chiefs' mandatory three-day minicamp Tuesday.

Kelce also was absent for the voluntary workouts that had been open to reporters in recent weeks.

Smith is hoping to land a long-term contract with the Chiefs, who chose him in the sixth round of the 2021 draft, when his stock had plummeted amid health concerns. He has far outplayed that draft positioning, though, and that is why the Chiefs gave him the franchise tag — essentially a $23.4 million guaranteed salary for the upcoming season.

Smith and the Chiefs have until mid-July to work out a new contract, otherwise he will play the season on the one-year deal.

Smith was not made available to reporters Tuesday, but the fact that he reported to the mandatory minicamp — rather than risk a potential fine — was noteworthy. Two years ago, defensive tackle Chris Jones held out all summer and into the start of the regular season before eventually agreeing to a contract with Kansas City.

“It's good (Smith) didn't take my approach,” Jones quipped. “He shouldn't take advice from me.”

While the Chiefs worked through several lineups during the roughly 90-minute session, Smith's decision to report did give them an opportunity to see what their revamped offensive line could look like this upcoming season.

After they struggled to protect Patrick Mahomes for most of last season, and especially during a lopsided Super Bowl loss to the Eagles, the Chiefs began the makeover by trading two-time All-Pro left guard Joe Thuney to the Bears for a draft pick in March.

The Chiefs proceeded to draft Josh Simmons, an offensive tackle from Ohio State, with the final pick in the first round.

Simmons was widely considered the top tackle available, but he was coming off a knee injury that caused him to slip to the 32nd overall pick. The Chiefs were confident in their medical workup on him, though, and that gamble appears to be paying off: He was on the field and moving around well during the start of the minicamp.

“Just trying to be available as I can right now,” he said.

It's unclear whether Simmons will be a full participant when training camp begins in late July, but things appear to be trending in that direction. And that raises hopes around Kansas City that Mahomes will finally have a capable blind-side protector.

“I wanted to be able to throw the pads on ASAP,” Simmons said. “Whatever the staff allows me to do, I'm definitely going to do.”

Meanwhile, the Chiefs are hopeful that second-year pro Kingsley Suamataia can continue his transition from tackle to guard, and take Thuney's place alongside Simmons on the left side of the line. And when they are joined by All-Pro center Creed Humphrey, Smith at right guard and veteran Jawaan Taylor at right tackle, the Chiefs could have their best offensive line in years.

