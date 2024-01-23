Titans agree to hire Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan as head coach, AP source says

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — (AP) — The Tennessee Titans have agreed to hire Cincinnati Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan as their head coach, a person familiar with the decision told The Associated Press on Monday.

The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the deal hadn’t been finalized.

Callahan replaces Mike Vrabel, who was fired on Jan. 9 after six seasons.

The 39-year-old Callahan had a virtual interview with Tennessee on Jan. 12, the first of 10 candidates to speak to the team. The Titans interviewed Callahan in person on Monday and decided to hire him, the person said.

The NFL had not allowed in-person interviews of current league employees until Monday, the day after the divisional playoff round.

Callahan becomes the third coach hired this month. The Patriots promoted Jerod Mayo to replace Bill Belichick, and the Raiders elevated their interim coach, Antonio Pierce.

Callahan has 14 years of experience in the NFL. He has been the Bengals' offensive coordinator since 2019 and is credited with aiding in the development of quarterback Joe Burrow. He will get the chance now to work with Will Levis, the quarterback Tennessee took at No. 33 overall last April.

Callahan was with the Bengals when they stunned the Titans, who were the AFC's top seed, in the playoffs after the 2021 season. Cincinnati went on to reach the Super Bowl, where it lost to the Los Angeles Rams.

The son of former Raiders coach Bill Callahan has been a popular target in head coaching searches. He interviewed with several teams last year before opting to stay in Cincinnati. Callahan also has interviewed this month with the Los Angeles Chargers.

