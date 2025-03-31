Titans coach Brian Callahan says franchise QBs are 'priceless' and team is debating options at No. 1

PALM BEACH, Fla. — (AP) — The Tennessee Titans are debating whether they want to take a quarterback with the No. 1 pick in the NFL draft or trade it for more assets.

“We’re open to everything at this point,” Titans coach Brian Callahan said Monday at the league’s annual meetings. “We’ve been consistent with that approach since the get-go and that hasn’t changed. We’re doing our due diligence on all of the options available to us.”

Miami's Cam Ward is widely considered the top quarterback prospect followed by Colorado's Shedeur Sanders. Penn State edge rusher Abdul Carter and Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter of Colorado, a two-way star who plays cornerback and wide receiver, are the other top prospects worthy of consideration with the first pick. Callahan sounded like it's either a QB or trade down for the Titans.

“You weigh whatever it is that’s being presented. If it’s something that you feel like is beyond the value that you would’ve ever thought you would get, that’s one thing,” Callahan said. “But then you also have to look at what does a potential franchise quarterback look like. And if you think they are that good and they’re that type of player, those guys, to me, are priceless. There is no price that you can put on those type of players if you think they’re that caliber of quarterback.

“That’s what you look at and you have to balance all those things and you have to figure out if there’s a price being offered, is that what you want to do and is the quarterback worth passing on whatever that price could be. I think it’s mainly a quarterback-driven thing more than anything else when you’re looking at that spot."

The Titans watched Ward close up at Miami's pro day and already hosted him for a visit. He led the nation with 39 touchdown passes last season, finished second with 4,313 yards passing and tied for first with 74 throws of 20-plus yards while leading the Hurricanes to a 10-3 record.

“We spent a lot of time with him. He’s an impressive young man,” Callahan said.

They’ll see Sanders and Hunter at Colorado’s pro day and have private workouts scheduled with both.

“We’re probably two weeks away-ish from being pretty dang close to what we want to do,” Callahan said.

