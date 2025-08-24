Sports

Tommy Fleetwood wins Tour Championship for first PGA Tour title and FedEx Cup

Tour Championship Golf Tommy Fleetwood, of England, greets fans off the fourth tee during the final round of the Tour Championship golf tournament, Sunday, Aug. 24, 2025, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart) (Mike Stewart/AP)
ATLANTA — (AP) — Tommy Fleetwood of England ended a summer of heartache with the richest prize on the PGA Tour. He won the Tour Championship on Sunday for his first tour title to capture the FedEx Cup and its $10 million reward.

Fleetwood got plenty of help at the start when Patrick Cantlay began bogey-double bogey and could never catch up. Scottie Scheffler hit his opening tee shot out-of-bounds and still was a threat until a tee shot into the water ended his hopes on the 15th.

Through it all, Fleetwood held his nerve. He closed with a 2-under 68 for a three-shot victory over Cantlay (71) and Russell Henley (69).

Ryder Cup captain Keegan Bradley was within one shot of the lead on the front nine but wound up with a 70 to tie for seventh. He now has to decide whether to use one of his six captain’s picks on himself.

