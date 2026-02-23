Toyota Racing Development signs 13-year-old Keelan Harvick to a long-term driver deal

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A familiar name may be introduced at the 2031 Daytona 500 when Keelan Harvick will be old enough to enter "The Great American Race" his father won 24 years ago.

Toyota Racing Development said Monday it has signed the 13-year-old third-generation driver to a long-term deal as Kevin Harvick's son has fully committed to a NASCAR career.

“My main goal is to be just like my Dad and just try to make it to the Cup Series,” Keelan Harvick told The Associated Press.

It's a slight change of direction for Keelan, who had been pursuing a career in Europe until a jarring incident at a karting event in Italy attended by Formula 1 star Charles Leclerc made him realize he was likely more suited for a career in the top motorsports series in the United States.

“I was in Italy racing and Charles Leclerc's nephew raced on my team, and (Leclerc) came to watch the race and all the fans followed him there and they broke down the tent,” Keelan said. “It was just a lot of people and just not for me. There was like hundreds of people at a go-kart race just trying to meet him.”

Toyota has a detailed schedule for the teenager and will partner him this year with RACKLEY W.A.R. and Kevin Harvick, Inc., to compete in dozens of late model races nationwide. Keelan will drive the No. 62 Toyota Camry with ExxonMobil as his primary sponsor for many of the races.

It's an interesting twist for the Harvick family as Kevin Harvick spent his 23-year career driving for Chevrolet and Ford, never for Toyota. Kevin Harvick retired after the 2023 season with 63 career Cup Series wins and the 2014 championship. He became an analyst for Fox Sports in 2024.

“We’ve concentrated a lot on development and have a theory on how it should go, and I felt like the Toyota process matched what we would do," Kevin Harvick explained. "I think that the effort that Toyota puts into, not only the driving piece of it, but the human piece of it is very important to us as a family. That was really one of the biggest reasons on why we went this direction.”

The Toyota Driver Development program has promoted current NASCAR Cup drivers Christopher Bell, Corey Heim and John Hunter Nemechek, who compete with Toyota partner teams. Other drivers such as Erik Jones and Daniel Suarez worked with Toyota but now compete for rival manufacturers.

TRD provides on-and-off the track opportunities to support development and gives its drivers access to the Toyota Performance Center, which provides support with physical fitness, sports psychology, recovery and nutrition.

“Everyone at Toyota and TRD are excited to welcome Keelan into the Toyota Racing family,” said Tyler Gibbs, president, TRD, U.S.A. “Keelan has proven himself on-track, and despite his young age, has continued to be wise beyond his years with his professionalism and work ethic off of it.

"TRD is thrilled to partner with Keelan and his family as Keelan continues to develop his racing craft. We see a bright future ahead for him, and everyone at Toyota is proud to be part of his journey.”

Keelan Harvick has already found success across multiple racing series and in December scored the biggest victory of his career to date when he became the youngest-ever winner of the Snowflake 125 at Five Flags Speedway in Pensacola, Florida. He followed it with a victory in Florence Motor Speedway’s Icebreaker in early February, where he was the youngest winner of that event while also earning his first career Late Model victory.

He was the 2024 INEX Young Lions National Champion and transitioned from Legends to Late Models, where he won four zMAX CARS Tour Pro Late Model events and two CARS Tour West Pro Late Model Series races in 2025. Keelan is the first driver to win PLM events in both series in the same season.

As for his aspirations to reach the Cup Series and follow in his father's footsteps?

“I think whatever Toyota thinks I'm capable of, the talent that they think I have, and whenever they think I'm ready to move up,” he said.

