TreVeyon Henderson scores 3 TDs, Patriots beat Jets 27-14 for 8th straight win

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — Rookie TreVeyon Henderson rushed for two touchdowns and made a TD catch to help Drake Maye and the New England Patriots win their eighth straight game, 27-14 over the New York Jets on Thursday night.

New England (9-2) matched its longest streak since Tom Brady’s final season with the team in 2019, when it won its first eight. The Patriots’ 3-0 record in AFC East games is their best start in the division since 2019 (5-0).

Pending this weekend's games, first-year coach Mike Vrabel's Patriots have the best record in the NFL; Indianapolis and Denver are 8-2. And New England will have a winning season for the first time since 2021, when it last made the playoffs.

With Rhamondre Stevenson out for the third straight game with a toe injury, Henderson logged a career-high 19 rushing attempts, totaling 62 yards. His two TD runs matched his total from Sunday's win over Tampa Bay.

Maye was solid, completing 25 of 34 passes for 281 yards and a TD. Stefon Diggs had nine catches for 105 yards, his third 100-yard game of the season.

The Patriots thrived in damp and chilly conditions with temperatures that dipped into the high 30s Fahrenheit, compiling 336 total yards while holding the Jets to 245.

New York's Justin Fields threw a touchdown pass to John Metchie III but was otherwise ineffective through the air, going 15 of 26 for 116 yards. He was the Jets' leading rusher with 67 yards and a touchdown on 11 carries. Fields' top receiver, Garrett Wilson, was placed on injured reserve with a knee injury earlier Thursday.

Trailing 27-14 with just over two minutes to play, the Jets (2-8) had a fourth-and-4 on the New England 15, but Fields’ pass to tight end Jeremy Ruckert was broken up.

The Jets won the pregame coin toss and took the ball, marching 72 yards over 14 plays and taking a 7-0 lead on Fields' 5-yard TD rush. It was the Jets’ first opening-drive TD since Week 16 of last season.

The Patriots responded with a 69-yard drive and a 7-yard touchdown run by Henderson. The 13-play march included a fourth-down pass from Maye to DeMario Douglas.

After a New York punt, Henderson ran for his second TD, also from 7 yards out. He dragged multiple defenders into the end zone to put New England in front 14-7.

Penalties, ill-time mistakes and poor production out of the passing game again stymied the Jets.

They had a chance to get the ball back late in the half, but had a sack nullified by an illegal contact call. On the next play, cornerback Qwan’tez Stiggers collided with safety Tony Adams, knocking a would-be interception from his hands.

Fields completed just four passes for 23 yards in the first half.

Injuries

Jets: Stiggers exited with a hamstring injury after the collision with Adams late in the second quarter.

Patriots: DT Milton Williams left in the first quarter with an ankle injury and did not return.

Up next

Jets: Visit Baltimore on Nov. 23.

Patriots: Visit Cincinnati on Nov. 23.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.