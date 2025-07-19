Buried ball baffles McIlroy in wild ride for hometown hero at British Open

PORTRUSH, Northern Ireland — (AP) — Rory McIlroy picked up the ball from the thick rough, held it out in front of him and burst out laughing.

It was one of the most baffling things to have happened to him on a golf course.

Maybe one of the most frustrating, too.

McIlroy was on a third-round charge at the British Open on Saturday, making birdies and generating roars from the deep galleries that could be heard from a half-mile away in this corner of his native Northern Ireland.

What derailed him was almost a trick of the mind.

With one swish of his wedge, McIlroy not only hit his designated ball out of the rough to the right of the fairway on the 11th hole but also dug out another ball that had been buried underneath the turf, unbeknownst to him.

The second ball popped out of the ground and settled between his feet, much to McIlroy's surprise. “I have another golf ball,” he said with a confused smile to those around him after picking it up.

“That is the most weird, ridiculous thing I’ve ever seen,” McIlroy said later.

Indeed, it was just part of a roller-coaster round of 5-under 66 that McIlroy described as “incredible” and an “absolute pleasure.”

Three birdies in the first four holes. That bizarre trick shot on No. 11 that led to his only bogey. A bounce-back eagle from 55 feet on No. 12 — producing, in his words, "one of the largest roars I've ever heard on a golf course" — and a birdie on No. 15 when his approach hit the flagstick and stopped dead, a foot from the pin.

It was classic McIlroy.

But likely not enough.

At the end of a wild day on the links off the North Atlantic, McIlroy trimmed just one shot off his deficit to leader Scottie Scheffler. The gap was now six shots to a guy McIlroy labeled “inevitable.”

“The only thing that I can hope for is I get off to the same start that I got off to today, get the crowd really going,” said McIlroy, who was in a four-way tie for fourth place, “and then hopefully he (Scheffler) might be able to hear that a couple groups back and maybe feel some pressure.”

At times, it felt like McIlroy — wearing Tiger Woods red — had the support of the whole of Northern Ireland on a gorgeous day when the locals came out in force to cheer on their favorite son. He got a throaty, rock-star reception at every tee, even pats on the back as he emerged from the trouble to the right of the fairway on No. 17.

This was Rory-mania in full swing, the latest and most thrilling chapter of a homecoming three months in the making after winning the Masters to join the career Grand Slam club.

“It’s almost a celebration of what I’ve been able to accomplish,” McIlroy said. "I want to celebrate with them, too.

“I’ve just really tried to embrace everything this week. I’m having an incredible time. I’m really enjoying myself, and I feel like I’ve given myself half a chance now.”

Six years ago, the British Open returned to Royal Portrush for the first time since 1951. McIlroy shot 79 on the first day and himself out of the championship, failing to even make the weekend as he struggled to handle the expectation of a home crowd.

This week, he's welcomed the pressure. Thrived on it.

Too bad for his many fans here that Scheffler is spoiling the party.

McIlroy spent Saturday morning watching two rugby matches — New Zealand vs. France and then Australia vs. the British and Irish Lions — to take his mind away from the task in hand.

On Sunday morning, he aims to finish off the movie “Oppenheimer.” Then he'll look to find the weapons to threaten Scheffler.

A second claret jug would be amazing for McIlroy.

But whatever happens, it's been a lot of fun coming home.

“It’s absolutely incredible to play in front of these fans,” McIlroy said. “I’m just so excited to get one more day to be able to experience it.”

