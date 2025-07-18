Trump's Turnberry course is 'worthy' of hosting the British Open, says DeChambeau

PORTRUSH, Northern Ireland — (AP) — American golfer Bryson DeChambeau appears to have a good relationship with President Donald Trump, with the pair once enjoying a round that has been watched more than 15 million times on YouTube.

Now the two-time major champion is doing some British Open campaigning for him.

DeChambeau, one of golf's biggest names, said on Friday he was all for Trump's Turnberry course in Scotland hosting an Open Championship for the first time since 2009.

“I look at it as a golf course,” DeChambeau said of the stunning links venue along the Ayrshire coast. “It’s one of the best golf courses in the world, and I’d love for it to be a part of the rotation.

“Albeit I haven’t played it, I’ve heard so many great things about it, and anytime you get to play a special historical golf course like that, I think it’s worthy of it, for sure.”

Turnberry is still on the R&A’s 10-venue British Open rotation but isn’t playing an active role. It last hosted the Open 16 years ago — before Trump bought the resort — when a 59-year-old Tom Watson made bogey on the 72nd hole and wound up losing a playoff to Stewart Cink.

Speaking ahead of the Open being played this week at Royal Portrush, R&A chief executive Mark Darbon said transportation and other issues had to be addressed before Turnberry got its hands on the oldest major championship again.

Darbon said the R&A met with Eric Trump and other leaders of Trump Golf a few months ago regarding the "big logistical challenges" facing Turnberry, and that the talks had been constructive.

DeChambeau believes Trump would make Turnberry a special Open venue.

“He’d still probably respect the R&A and what they’re trying to accomplish,” DeChambeau said. “I can’t speak on his behalf, but what I can say is knowing him, he’ll do his best of a job as he possibly can.”

DeChambeau's relationship with Trump is such that he joined him on stage at an election party in Florida in November before Trump was declared president again.

DeChambeau also had a round of golf with Trump and some short-game practice on the South Lawn of the White House a few months ago.

So what of his audience with Trump around this time last year, when they attempted to break 50 off the forward tees at the president’s Bedminster Golf Club in New Jersey using the scramble format? It went on YouTube and was a huge success.

“Got like 15 million views or something,” DeChambeau said. “It was fun.”

DeChambeau was speaking after shooting 6-under 65 in the second round of the Open at Royal Portrush in a bid to make the cut, having opened with a 78.

