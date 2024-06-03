Tucupita Marcano facing lifetime ban for betting on Pirates’ games

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on PittbsurghBaseballNOW.com.

Former Pittsburgh Pirates infielder/outfielder Tucupita Marcano is facing a lifetime ban from Major League Baseball for violating the league’s gambling policy, as first reported by Lindsey Adler and Jared Diamond of the Wall Street Journal. A source confirmed the news to Pittsburgh Baseball Now.

The 24-year-old is being investigated for betting on games involving the Pirates during the 2023 season while he was on the team’s injured list. There is no official punishment as of yet.

“We are aware of the matter that’s under investigation and are fully cooperating. We will refrain from further comment at this time,” the Pirates said in a statement.

Under the league’s gambling policy, players are permitted to bet on sports other than baseball. However, betting on MLB games involving one’s own team results in a lifetime ban.

