Turkish soccer club Fenerbahce has parted ways with coach Jose Mourinho

ISTANBUL, Turkey — (AP) — Fenerbahce has parted ways with coach Jose Mourinho, the Turkish club said on its social media channels on Friday.

The 62-year-old Mourinho leaves two days after Fenerbahce failed to qualify for the Champions League, losing to Benfica in the playoffs.

Mourinho, one of the world’s most famous coaches, had been in charge of Fenerbahce since June of last year.

“We thank him for his efforts for our team and wish him success in his future career,” Fenerbahce said on its X and Instagram accounts.

There was no immediate statement on the club’s official website.

