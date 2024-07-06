Twins DH José Miranda sets club record with hits in 10 consecutive plate appearances

MINNEAPOLIS — (AP) — Minnesota Twins designated hitter José Miranda set a team record Friday night with hits in 10 consecutive plate appearances.

Miranda eclipsed the Twins record of nine hits in a row set by Tony Oliva in 1967 and matched by Mickey Hatcher in 1985 and Todd Walker in 1998.

The major league record for consecutive hits is 12, by Detroit's Walt Dropo (1952), Boston's Pinky Higgins (1938) and the Chicago Cubs' Johnny Kling (1902).

The 26-year-old Miranda entered the game against the Houston Astros with hits in six straight trips to the plate and had hits in each of his four times up before he was lifted for a pinch-hitter in the ninth inning.

Miranda finished 4-for-4 with three RBIs and two runs scored. He was batting .296 entering Wednesday night’s game when the streak began and has raised his average to .324.

He singled in the second inning and hit a 414-foot homer to left field in the third. Miranda tied the Twins' record of nine straight hits with a two-run double in the fifth. He had his record-setting 10th straight hit — a single to right field — in the seventh.

With the Twins trailing 13-5 in the ninth, Austin Martin pinch-hit for Miranda — and singled.

