Two Marquette men's lacrosse players killed in car wreck near campus

MILWAUKEE — (AP) — Two members of the Marquette men’s lacrosse team were killed in a car wreck Friday night near the school’s campus in downtown Milwaukee.

Marquette officials confirmed that Scott Michaud and Noah Snyder died in the crash and three other lacrosse team members were taken to a hospital and treated for injuries. A Mass was held in honor of them on Saturday.

"Please keep Noah and Scott's parents, siblings and families, and the Marquette Athletics and college communities in your prayers," university President Kimo Ah Yun said in a statement on social media. "Noah and Scott's lives were taken too soon and we share in the heartbreak of their teammates, coaches and those who knew them personally."

Michaud was a 19-year-old sophomore goalie from Springboro, Ohio. Snyder was a 20-year-old sophomore attackman from Irving, New York, who had come to Marquette from Westtown School in West Chester, Pennsylvania.

Milwaukee police said a 41-year-old driver collided with another vehicle containing six occupants at about 5 p.m. Friday. Police confirmed that a 19-year-old and 20-year-old passenger in the other car were pronounced dead at the scene. Marquette later identified the victims as Michaud and Snyder.

The other four occupants of the vehicle sustained injuries that weren’t considered life-threatening, according to police. Marquette officials said three of those were on the lacrosse team.

Police said an investigation is ongoing and criminal charges are pending review by the Milwaukee County district attorney’s office. The police report didn't name the 41-year-old driver, who was taken into custody.

Ah Yun noted that Michaud and Snyder had both been named to the Big East’s all-academic team last year for maintaining grade-point averages of at least 3.0. Snyder played in 13 of Marquette’s 14 games last season, making three starts in the midfield and collecting nine goals and seven assists.

