US forward Christian Pulisic practices on his own in calf injury rehab, team says he is 'day to day'

IRVINE, Calif. — Christian Pulisic worked out on his own again Tuesday during the U.S. team's World Cup practice session while he rehabilitates his calf injury.

A team spokesman described Pulisic as “day to day” after his second straight day doing individual workouts while his teammates practiced at the U.S. training base in Orange County. The Americans' next game is against Australia in Seattle on Friday.

Pulisic was limited to one half of action in the Americans' World Cup-opening 4-1 victory over Paraguay last Friday at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

The AC Milan forward was stellar in the first match of his second World Cup. He recorded an assist on Folarin Balogun's first goal, and he caused an own-goal by Paraguay with his playmaking from relentless runs down the left side of the U.S. attack.

Pulisic was kicked in the back of his left calf during training last week, and he was removed from the win over Paraguay at halftime when he felt stiffness. The U.S. was already ahead 3-0 after its highest-scoring half in a World Cup match.

Coach Mauricio Pochettino described the decision to shorten Pulisic's appearance as precautionary.

“I’m hoping I’ll be fine the next few days," Pulisic said after the match. "Just the back of my leg, sort of my calf area. I’m staying positive. I don’t think it’s anything.”

After traveling to Seattle, the Americans return to Inglewood on June 25 to conclude group play against Turkey.

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