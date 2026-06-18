US Open off to a slow and foggy start at Shinnecock Hills

SOUTHAMPTON, N.Y. — For all the concern at the U.S. Open about wind and Shinnecock Hills drying out, another weather issue popped up Thursday morning. Thirty minutes after it began, play was stopped by fog.

Fourteen players managed to post scores — no birdies among them — before the horn sounded to stop because of low visibility. They were kept on the course for 15 minutes, and when it didn't get any better, they were brought back in.

That much was evident from the start. James Nicholas was to hit the opening tee shot, and he walked over to the starter to ask if they were still on time.

“I just wanted to make sure,” Nicholas said. “I can't see the fairway.”

The fairways are wide enough — an average width of 48 yards this year — that no one had any trouble finding their golf balls. But when the par-3 11th green and some landing areas were hard to see, officials had no choice.

Scottie Scheffler, the world's No. 1 player who is trying to complete the career Grand Slam with a U.S. Open title, and Rory McIlroy were among those on the range ahead of their morning tee times.

The last time the first round of the U.S. Open was delayed by fog was in 2021 at Torrey Pines in San Diego, notorious for its “June Gloom.” That one lasted 90 minutes.

The USGA prepared the course for the anticipation of strong wind, with gusts potentially approaching 40 mph. The wind Thursday morning wasn't strong enough to move the fog.

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