US playing at home and trying to avoid another quick exit from World Cup knockout rounds

Getting to the knockout rounds of the World Cup is nothing new for the United States. But that's usually where the American make a quick exit.

Wednesday's match against Bosnia-Herzegovina in Santa Clara, California, marks the eighth time the U.S. has played in an elimination round in 12 World Cups. But only once, in 2002, have the Americans a won a match in the knockout rounds.

Because this year's tournament was expanded to 48 teams, the first knockout round includes 32, creating an extra round of elimination play.

Here's a look at the short and mostly unsuccessful U.S. record once the World Cup reaches the win-or-go-home stage.

Uruguay, 1930: Semifinals

The first World Cup was played with 13 teams and the U.S. advanced straight to the semifinals as winner of its group. That's where the Americans' tournament ended with a 6-1 loss to Argentina.

Italy, 1934: One and done

The second edition of the World Cup was the only tournament that did not use groups for the early matches. Instead, all 16 teams played a straight knockout format. The U.S. was immediately eliminated with a 7-1 loss to host and eventual champion Italy.

US, 1994: Round of 16

The U.S. didn't qualify for the World Cup from 1954 through 1986, was eliminated in the group stage in 1990 and then got an automatic bid as the host nation in '94. A 1-1 tie with Switzerland and shocking 2-1 victory over Colombia in the Rose Bowl in the group stage earned the Americans a match against Brazil in the knockout round.

Brazil was down to 10 men after a first-half red card: Leonardo threw an elbow that fractured American midfielder Tab Ramos' skull. The Brazilians still controlled the match and won 1-0 on the way to their fourth World Cup title.

South Korea-Japan, 2002: Quarterfinals

The best U.S. showing in the modern era of the tournament. An upset of European heavyweight Portugal and a draw with co-host South Korea sent the Americans to the knockout round against regional rival Mexico. Goals from Brian McBride and Landon Donovan led to a 2-0 victory.

The U.S. run ended in the next match with a tense 1-0 loss to eventual finalist Germany that was decided on Michael Ballack's goal in the 39th minute. Americans remember the match for an infamous no-call when a German player appeared to block a likely U.S. goal with his arm. There was no video review in use at the time.

South Africa, 2010: Round of 16

Donovan's frantic, last-minute goal against Algeria secured a dramatic 1-0 victory in the final group match that sent the U.S. to the next round.

Facing Ghana, the U.S. went down 1-0 after just five minutes. Donovan tied it on a penalty kick in the second half. Asamoah Gyan’s extra-time goal secured a 2-1 victory for Ghana that sent the U.S. home.

Brazil, 2014: Round of 16

The U.S. advanced out of the group stage with a 2-1 win over Ghana, a 2-2 draw with Portugal and a 1-0 loss to eventual champion Germany. Their tournament ended with a 2-1 loss to Belgium.

Qatar, 2022: Round of 16

The U.S. started group play with draws with Wales and England, and advanced with a 1-0 win over Iran on Christian Pulisic's goal. The Netherlands then made quick work of the U.S., winning 3-1.

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