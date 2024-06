USA Basketball expects Leonard, Haliburton, Embiid to be ready for Olympic camp in Vegas next week

Kawhi Leonard, Tyrese Haliburton and Joel Embiid are all good to go for the start of USA Basketball's men's national team training camp in Las Vegas next week, the first step toward what the Americans hope is a fifth consecutive Olympic gold medal.

Leonard missed 12 of the Los Angeles Clippers' final 14 games this past season with right knee inflammation. Haliburton was hampered at the end of the Indiana Pacers' playoff run by issues with his left hamstring. And Embiid was dealing with left knee issues throughout his season with the Philadelphia 76ers.

“We expect everybody to be good to go,” U.S. coach Steve Kerr said Thursday. "We’ve been in touch with everyone, not just those three guys. ... We’ve been in communication constantly, so we expect all 12 guys to be ready to roll.”

Leonard may have been the biggest question mark. Haliburton said when the Pacers' season ended that he thought he'd have enough time to get ready for the Olympic run, and Embiid was at the NBA Finals about two weeks ago and proclaimed himself ready for what will be his first Olympic experience.

But Leonard's status was a mystery. USA Basketball has been checking on Leonard, who has been working out for the past couple weeks, and likes where he's currently at.

“We will continue to stay in touch with the whole group as we head into Vegas next week,” Kerr said.

It's a major sigh of relief for the Americans, who will go to the Paris Games as the favorite and the top-ranked men's team in the world — though nobody expects these Olympics will be a cakewalk. France, featuring Victor Wembanyama, has the edge of being at home. Germany won the World Cup last year and has basically the same team this summer. Canada has its best shot at an Olympic medal since winning silver in 1936.

“We’re well aware of the challenge we’re facing," Kerr said. "The world of basketball has gotten so much better, so much stronger. We know how good these teams are, and we know we’re going to have to be at our best. So, couldn’t be more excited.”

The U.S. still hasn't had to make any changes to the roster since it was originally announced in April, though there are contingency plans in place at every position. The original 12 names remain unchanged: Leonard, Haliburton, Embiid, Kevin Durant, LeBron James, Stephen Curry, Anthony Edwards, Jrue Holiday, Jayson Tatum, Devin Booker, Bam Adebayo and Anthony Davis.

The group has seven players with Olympic gold medals; Durant has three, James has two, while Adebayo, Booker, Holiday, Tatum and Booker each have one.

“Every roster spot is important,” Kerr said. “You just never know how these things are going to play out.”

The Americans play their first exhibition against Canada on July 10, then have games at Abu Dhabi and London before the Paris Games start. The U.S. opens Olympic play July 28 against Serbia, and will also face South Sudan and the winner of next month's qualifier in Puerto Rico — either Mexico, Lithuania, Ivory Coast, Italy, Bahrain or Puerto Rico — in its other group games.

___

AP Summer Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/2024-paris-olympic-games

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.