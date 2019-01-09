USC's Jim Render nominated for 2018 Don Shula NFL High School Coach of the Year award

The NFL announced Wednesday the nominees for the Don Shula NFL High School coach of the year award, and Upper St. Clair head football coach, Jim Render, is Pittsburgh’s nominee.
Render is one of 32 coaches across the country nominated for the award. Each nominee is selected by their NFL club for their character and integrity, leadership, dedication to the community, commitment to player health and safety, and on-field success.
Render, the winningest coach in WPIAL history, announced his retirement last week after a 49-year career that included more than 400 wins in the WPIAL, 23 conference titles and two PIAA championships.
Render coached two seasons in Carrollton, Ohio, seven at Uniontown High School and 40 at Upper St. Clair.
Two finalists will each receive $15,000 from the NFL Foundation, $10,000 of which will go to their high school’s football program.
The winner of the award, which is named after Pro Football Hall of Famer Don Shula, the winningest coach in NFL history, will be announced during the 2019 Pro Bowl on Jan. 27.
