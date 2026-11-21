LAS VEGAS — Max Verstappen has won the Las Vegas Grand Prix two of its three years but never sat on the pole — until now.

He finally made it to the top spot because of a penalty handed to Kimi Antonelli the day before, giving Verstappen a chance after qualifying second behind the Italian on Friday night.

Antonelli, the 20-year-old who is this year's Formula 1champion, put together a time of 1:33.893 in the third qualifying session for Saturday night's race. But he will start sixth because of a five-place penalty after his Mercedes team exceeded its allocation of engines for the season.

Mercedes — which already has clinched the constructors' championship — had two of the three fastest cars in qualifying, with George Russell .331 seconds behind his teammate. Russell, who won the Las Vegas Strip two years ago, will start second.

“I think on the whole we've been very competitive,” Russell said. “But Max this morning we actually had as the fastest."

Verstappen, a four-time F1 champion who had quite a combative practice session earlier Friday, was .258 seconds behind Antonelli.

This after he was summoned by the stewards to explain run-ins with Russell and Franco Colapinto, though no discipline was handed down. Verstappen weaved in front of Russell and then the two went side by side.

They were seated at the post-qualifying news conference with Antonelli between them. Both were asked about coming together on the track.

“Nothing happened,” Verstappen said.

“No confusion,” Russell said. “I think it was pretty clear.”

It had been a rocky couple of days for Verstappen. The Dutch champion let his Red Bull team know twice on the radio in Thursday's practices that he wasn't happy with how the car was handling.

“Just trying to get my head around it to try to make the best out of it this weekend,” Verstappen said after qualifying. “I think we had a solid qualifying. We executed well. My first lap in (the third qualifying session) was pretty much as good as it can be. I think to be on the front row is very good for us.”

Antonelli, the youngest series champion ever, has the daunting task of trying to become the first driver to win in Las Vegas by starting third or worse. He has started further back just twice this season — but turned a 15th place spot on the grid into a victory on July 5 in the British Grand Prix. Antonelli also went from 16th to third on June 14 in Barcelona, Spain.

Even though he posted the fastest lap on Friday, Antonelli was far from pleased.

“It was very weird qualifying for me," Antonelli said. “First of all, I couldn't get the tires working, just zero feeling with the car. The brake pedal was very long, so I was struggling on the braking. It was so unexpected, and that last lap I thought I was screwed because I started one second from the car, but the tow is so big here, I was able to gain from that and put it on board.”

Conditions for the 3.85-mile course (6.2 kilometers) were considerably different from Thursday's two practices, the first in the rain and the second on the wet surface that remained. The track was dry for Friday's practice and qualifying sessions.

That better simulated expected dry conditions for Saturday night's 50-lap race. Drivers also learned more about driving in what is expected to be one of the colder races in F1 history with a forecast temperate of 47 degrees Fahrenheit (8 degree Celsius) at race time.

Ferrari drivers Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc — fourth and fifth in the season standings, respectively — surprisingly failed to get out of the second qualifying session. Leclerc cost himself by not properly handling Turn 7 and didn't get to the checkered flag in time for a final lap to make the time necessary to make the top 10 for the last session.

Leclerc will start 11th on Saturday and Hamilton 12th.

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