Vikings QB McCarthy's sprained ankle will keep him out for next game vs. Burrow-less Bengals

Falcons Vikings Football Minnesota Vikings quarterback J.J. McCarthy (9) runs the ball during the second half of an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Sept. 14, 2025, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart) (Mike Stewart/AP)
By DAVE CAMPBELL

EAGAN, Minn. — (AP) — Minnesota Vikings quarterback J.J. McCarthy will miss the next game with a sprained ankle, coach Kevin O'Connell said on Monday.

McCarthy didn't miss any time during Minnesota's 22-6 loss to Atlanta, passing an initial medical evaluation and getting his foot taped up for extra support after the injury occurred late in the third quarter at the end of a 16-yard run. The ankle pain predictably worsened overnight, O'Connell said, and the decision to sideline McCarthy for the game against Cincinnati this Sunday was not performance-related.

The Vikings weren't planning to put McCarthy on short-term injured reserve, O'Connell said, so his injury status is considered week to week.

Carson Wentz, the 10th-year veteran who just joined the Vikings two weeks ago, will start against the Bengals, who will be without their starting quarterback, Joe Burrow.

