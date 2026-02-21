Vinicius Junior scores again but cannot prevent Real Madrid falling to 2-1 loss at Osasuna

Vinicius Junior was back on the score sheet for Real Madrid on Saturday, but the Brazilian was not able to prevent the Spanish league leader from falling to a surprise 2-1 loss to Osasuna.

In a week when the Brazilian accused an opponent of racially insulting him in a Champions League match, he showed that the fallout from the incident has not impacted his form with his fifth goal in four games.

But defeat for Madrid delivered a blow to its title pursuit, handing second-place Barcelona the chance to move to the top of the standings by beating Levante on Sunday.

UEFA is investigating after Vinicius accused Benfica's Gianluca Prestianni of calling him "monkey" following his outstanding goal in Madrid's 1-0 win against Benfica in the Champions League playoffs on Tuesday. The forward was on target again and looked to have at least salvaged a point for Madrid with his goal in the 73rd at Osasuna, leveling the game after Ante Budimir's first-half penalty had given the home team the lead.

But any thoughts of a Madrid comeback were ended by Raul Garcia's 90th-minute winner.

Garcia showed quick feet to turn in the box and sweep a shot past Thibaut Courtois from a tight angle.

Madrid is two points clear of second-place Barca, having played a game more.

A wild finish in six-goal thriller in Sociedad

Real Sociedad drew 3-3 with last-place Real Oviedo after a wild finish at Estadio Municipal de Anoeta.

Oviedo took control of the match with two quick goals after halftime from Federico Vinas, who scored with headers in the 50th and 52nd minutes.

Orri Oskarsson started the fightback for Sociedad with a powerful header in the 64th and Duje Caleta-Car headed in another to level in the 87th.

Oskarsson scored his second of the match with a clinical finish to give the home side the lead in the 90th — but the drama wasn't done.

In the second minute of added time Eric Bailly leveled the game again to rescue a point for Oviedo.

Even then there was still time for Goncalo Guedes to hit the post in 99th.

Fifth-place Real Betis could lose ground in the race for Champions League qualification after a 1-1 draw with Rayo Vallecano.

Isi Palazon's goal in the 42nd cancelled out Cedric Bakambu's opener for Betis.

