MINNEAPOLIS - Kyle Guy made three free throws after a questionable foul call with 0.6 seconds left, and Virginia survived a frantic rally by Auburn for a 63-62 victory in the national semifinals.
The Tigers had used a 14-0 run in the closing minutes to turn what had been a 10-point deficit into a 61-57 lead with 19.3 seconds left. Guy answered with a 3-pointer to give Virginia a chance, and the Tigers' Jared Harper could only make the front end of a one-and-one with 7.4 seconds left.
You can now customize your WPXI News App to receive alerts to Sports news. CLICK HERE to find out how.
Virginia was not yet in the bonus, and Auburn brilliantly used a couple of fouls to whittle time off the clock. The Cavaliers wound up with 1.5 seconds to work and got the ball to Guy, who was bumped by the Tigers' Samir Doughty on a 3-point shot from the corner.
The buzzer sounded and Auburn thought it had won, but official James Breeding had called a foul and sent Guy to the line. He made all three free throws and the Tigers' desperation heave was no good.
TRENDING NOW:
- Man killed by train remembered by final act of selflessness
- Mothers intentionally drugged children and themselves before driving off cliff, jury finds
- 'Record-setting 140-pound, 17-foot python captured in South Florida
- VIDEO: Woman attacked, robbed outside McCandless restaurant
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}