NEW YORK - Oakland Raiders linebacker Vontaze Burfict has been suspended for the rest of the 2019 NFL season "for repeated violations of unnecessary roughness rules" according to ESPN NFL Insider Adam Schefter.
Raiders' LB Vontaze Burfict's year-long suspension now official, as @mortreport said. pic.twitter.com/ENNsIe5Vj1— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 30, 2019
Schefter said this is the longest suspension for an on-field act in NFL history. This follows a penalty flag thrown for a helmet-to-helmet hit Sunday against Indianapolis Colts tight end Jack Doyle.
Do you agree with the NFL's decision to suspend former Bengal's LB Vontaze Burfict for the rest of the 2019 season?https://t.co/OP7DSjEenf— WPXI (@WPXI) September 30, 2019
There are reports that Burfict will appeal the suspension.
Vontaze Burfict will appeal any suspension. He had a 5-game suspensión reduced by a neutral arbitrator in 2017.— Chris Mortensen (@mortreport) September 30, 2019
League's job is to discipline and, in effect, send a message regardless of appeal.
Burfict used to play for the Cincinnati Bengals, where he was no stranger to controversial hits, many times against divisional rival the Pittsburgh Steelers.
