    NEW YORK - Oakland Raiders linebacker Vontaze Burfict has been suspended for the rest of the 2019 NFL season "for repeated violations of unnecessary roughness rules" according to ESPN NFL Insider Adam Schefter.

    Schefter said this is the longest suspension for an on-field act in NFL history. This follows a penalty flag thrown for a helmet-to-helmet hit Sunday against Indianapolis Colts tight end Jack Doyle.

    There are reports that Burfict will appeal the suspension.

    Burfict used to play for the Cincinnati Bengals, where he was no stranger to controversial hits, many times against divisional rival the Pittsburgh Steelers.

