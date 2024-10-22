What are the soft-shell helmet Guardian Caps that Tua Tagovailoa says he won't wear?

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — (AP) — Guardian Caps are soft, protective helmet covers that the NFL authorized players to wear during games this season in an effort to reduce head injuries.

Several players have worn them over the first seven weeks, though Tua Tagovailoa, like most NFL players, said Monday he won't wear the headgear when he returns from his latest concussion. Players have cited various reasons, including comfort and aesthetics, for not wearing them.

The NFL has mandated the caps' use at contact practices for most players since 2022. Quarterbacks, kickers and punters are the only position groups not required to wear the caps during practices that involve contact.

There are six types of helmet the league has approved that players can wear during contact practices that don’t require the Guardian Caps.

Tagovailoa has been cleared by medical experts to return to play for the Miami Dolphins after he sustained his latest concussion during a collision with Bills defensive back Damar Hamlin in Week 2.

If Tagovailoa clears the NFL’s concussion protocol after he practices on Wednesday, he is expected to start against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday.

Here’s a look at the Guardian Caps and how they are used in the NFL:

What are Guardian Caps?

The 12-ounce padded shells are affixed to the top of a player’s helmet. The NFL has said studies indicate that when one player wears the protective gear, it results in at least a 10% reduction in severity of impact. That number increases to at least 20% if both players involved in a collision are wearing them.

There is no 100% concussion-proof headgear for NFL players

The league introduced this season eight position-specific helmets for quarterbacks and linemen. The position-specific helmets aren’t concussion-proof but are designed to limit head trauma.

“Anyone can have a concussion in any helmet with the right blow,” NFL chief medical officer Dr. Allen Sills told The Associated Press. “What we’re always looking at is relative risk reduction. And so by wearing one of the best-performing helmets, a player definitely lowers their risk of concussion. And again, that’s what our lab data and our on-field data have shown over the past eight years.”

The NFL says the Guardian Caps have been effective

The NFL last week said it saw its fewest concussions in the preseason since tracking started in 2015. There were 44 concussions in practices and games, a decrease of about 24% from last year. Use of the Guardian Caps was among the reasons league executive Jeff Miller cited for the reduction.

Who else uses the caps besides NFL players?

More than 300 college programs, 3,000 high school and 750 youth programs across the country use the caps.

When were the caps created?

Guardian was founded in 2010 by Erin and Lee Hanson. The Guardian Cap launched in 2011 and became available in 2012 after successful biomechanical testing and field testing.

