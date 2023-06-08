Wheeler working on no-hitter for Phillies through 7 innings against Tigers

PHILADELPHIA — (AP) — Zack Wheeler has not allowed a hit through seven innings Thursday for the Philadelphia Phillies against the Detroit Tigers.

The right-hander has struck out eight and walked one. He has thrown 100 pitches, 70 for strikes.

Philadelphia leads 1-0 on Bryce Harper's sacrifice fly in the sixth.

The game originally was scheduled for Wednesday night but was postponed due to poor air quality caused by smoke from Canadian wildfires. The smoky smell that was present the previous two days in Philadelphia dissipated, and the sky became more clear as the game went on.

The 33-year-old Wheeler struck out four of his first six batters. He is in the third season of a $118 million, five-year contract with the Phillies.

