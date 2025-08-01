Wide receiver Terry McLaurin has requested a trade from the Commanders, AP sources say

Two-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Terry McLaurin has asked the Washington Commanders to trade him because of a contract dispute, two people with knowledge of the request told The Associated Press.

Both spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the negotiations were private.

McLaurin has been holding in at training camp. The veteran reported to camp Sunday after skipping the first four practices and parts of the offseason program. He remains on the physically unable to perform list with an ankle injury while contract talks continue.

The Commanders reached the NFC championship game last season under first-year coach Dan Quinn and rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels. They added wideout Deebo Samuel in the offseason and are aiming to make a run at the Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC East.

McLaurin had 82 catches for 1,096 yards and a career-high 13 touchdowns last season, earning second-team All-Pro honors.

Several star players have requested trades from their teams due to contract issues over the past few years but ended up staying put — including Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson, Browns edge rusher Myles Garrett and 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk. Samuel asked for a trade from the 49ers a few years ago only to get a new deal in San Francisco. He was traded to Washington this past offseason.

