Will Brennan homers, Guardians beat Red Sox 6-0 to spoil Boston's Patriots’ Day game

BOSTON — (AP) — Will Brennan hit a pinch-hit, two-run homer in the seventh inning and the Cleveland Guardians beat the Red Sox 6-0 on Monday in Boston's traditional Patriots' Day game.

José Ramirez and Gabriel Arias each added an RBI double for Cleveland, which has started 8-2 on the road.

Wearing their white jerseys with red letters that read “Boston” across the front, which was inspired by the first game back after the Boston Marathon bombings in 2013, the Red Sox were held to three hits.

Boston left fielder Tyler O'Neill had to leave the game in the eighth after colliding with third baseman Rafael Devers when the two were chasing a shallow pop up.

“He has a big gash here,” Red Sox manager Alex Cora said while pointing at his forehead, talking about O'Neill. “He got eight stitches. He's going through the concussion protocol, hopefully everything's fine.”

Cora said Devers told him he feels fine, but would go through concussion protocol.

Making his season debut after starting on the injured list due to a viral illness, Guardians starter Xzavion Curry held the Red Sox to two singles over five innings.

“It's tough to get the body going for an 11 a.m. game,” Guardians manager Stephen Vogt said. “He was hungry for the start. We could have started at 6 this morning and I think he would have been ready to go.”

The 25-year-old righty was isolated in the team’s hotel in spring training for days and lost 15 pounds. He looked ready to go for the 11:13 a.m. first pitch after a pair of minor-league rehab starts, where he posted a 1.29 ERA with eight strikeouts over seven innings.

“Actually, when I had a rehab start I had to pitch during the day,” Curry said. “I kind of like pitching during the day because I can wake up and I'm right at it. I don't have to let my mind ponder how the game's going to go. I can wake up and kind of get to it.”

Brennan hooked his homer around the Pesky Pole in right off reliever Brennan Bernardino (0-1).

Tim Herrin (1-0) worked two innings of hitless relief for the win.

Boston right fielder Wilyer Abreu made a splendid leaping, over-the-shoulder catch before he tumbled into the base of the bullpen wall on Ramirez’s fly ball in the first inning.

Boston has been scheduled to play on Patriots’ Day in Fenway Park every year since 1959. The game is played in conjunction with the running of the Boston Marathon that passes through Kenmore Square, which is a block behind the Green Monster and about a mile from the finish line.

Former New England Patriots player Rob Gronkowski spiked the ceremonial first pitch, going to the stretch before throwing it into the mound. It brought a huge roar from the crowd.

Red Sox starter Kutter Crawford struck out six over 5 2/3 scoreless, giving up two hits.

“Some guys that are scuffling right now, but we should be OK,” Cora said about his team's offense.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Guardians: President of baseball operations Chris Antonetti said LHP Logan Allen was fine after getting hit on the pitching elbow in Sunday’s walk-off win over the Yankees. “One of the underlying stories that likely got overshadowed was Logan getting hit,” he said. “Thankfully it looks like he’s OK.” … Ramirez fouled a ball off his shin but stayed in.

Red Sox: Third baseman Devers returned to the lineup after missing the previous four games with a sore left shoulder. … Cora said RHP Nick Pivetta (right elbow flexor strain) felt good after throwing for the second time Sunday, but there was no timetable yet on his return.

UP NEXT

Guardians: RHP Tanner Bibee (1-0, 5.93 ERA) looks to rebound from a rough start on Tuesday in the second of the four-game series. In his previous outing, he gave up five runs in 4 1/3 innings against the White Sox on April 10.

Red Sox: RHP Garrett Whitlock (1-0, 1.26) is in line to start for Boston. He’s given up just two earned runs in his three starts, covering 14 1/3 innings.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.