Wimbledon 2023: Carlos Alcaraz faces old pal Holger Rune for a spot in the semifinals

WIMBLEDON, England — (AP) — Carlos Alcaraz needs to beat old pal Holger Rune to stay on course for a potential Wimbledon showdown with Novak Djokovic.

No. 1 Alcaraz and No. 6 Rune will square off Wednesday on Centre Court for a spot in the semifinals.

They go way back — OK, not that far back, they're both just 20, after all. Rune is six days older than the Spaniard. It's the first time since 2004 that more than one player under 21 has reached the quarterfinals at the All England Club.

Rune, who is from Denmark, lost in the first round last year in his Wimbledon debut. He's been a two-time quarterfinalist at the French Open.

They are 1-1 head to head. Rune acknowledged that he peeked ahead to this matchup when the draw came out. He recalled a time playing doubles with Alcaraz as kids.

“It’s funny ... because obviously we’re two singles players, I would call us,” Rune said. “When a singles player plays doubles, they want to cover the court by themselves. We both try and did that a little bit, which is fun. Again, it was good, because he’s amazing.

“Hopefully we can do it again, but now we’re going to battle against each other.”

No. 3 Daniil Medvedev says he loves playing on Court No. 1 — and that's where he'll face Chris Eubanks, a big-serving American making his Wimbledon debut at age 27, in the other men's quarterfinal.

First up on Centre Court will be defending champion Elena Rybakina and No. 6 Ons Jabeur in the quarterfinals. It's a rematch of last year's final, which Rybakina won in three sets for her first and — so far — only Grand Slam title.

No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka will face No. 25 Madison Keys in the day's other women's quarterfinal.

WHEN ARE WEDNESDAY'S MATCHES?

First on Centre Court is Rybakina-Jabeur at 1:30 p.m. local time, which is 8:30 a.m. EDT. The Alcaraz-Rune match is next at the main stadium and could begin around 3:30 p.m. local time, or 10:30 a.m. EDT. On Court No. 1, the Sabalenka-Keys match is first and begins at 1 p.m. local time, or 8 a.m. EDT. That's followed by Medvedev-Eubanks.

WHAT WERE TUESDAY'S OTHER RESULTS?

Seven-time champion Novak Djokovic reached his 46th Grand Slam semifinal — tying Roger Federer's men's record — with a 4-6, 6-1, 6-4, 6-3 victory over Andrey Rublev. Eighth-seeded Jannik Sinner beat Roman Safiullin 6-4, 3-6, 6-2, 6-2 in the quarterfinals. Wild-card entry Elina Svitolina reached the semifinals by beating No. 1 Iga Swiatek 7-5, 6-7 (5), 6-2. Marketa Vondrousova defeated fourth-seeded Jessica Pegula 6-4, 2-6, 6-4.

HOW TO WATCH WIMBLEDON ON TV

— In the U.S.: ESPN, Tennis Channel

— Other countries listed here.

BETTING GUIDE

Now that Swiatek is out of the tournament, Rybakina is listed at plus-300 as the favorite to win the women's championship, according to FanDuel Sportsbook. Naturally, Rybakina (minus-176) is favored against Jabeur (plus-146) in the quarterfinals, while Sabalenka (minus-210) is picked to beat Keys (plus-172). Alcaraz is listed at minus-490 against Rune (plus-365), and Medvedev (minus-580) is an even bigger favorite against Eubanks (plus-420). The payout offered on a five-set win by Eubanks (plus-900) is far higher than for a straight-set victory by Medvedev (plus-135).

THE NUMBER TO KNOW

4 — The number of Grand Slam champions Elina Svitolina has beat on her run to the semifinals. The Ukrainian player has defeated Venus Williams, Sofia Kenin, Victoria Azarenka and Iga Swiatek.

THE QUOTE TO KNOW

“I keep putting myself in good positions, but I guess it’s not enough.” — Jessica Pegula, after her loss to Marketa Vondrousova dropped her record to 0-6 in Grand Slam quarterfinals.

UPCOMING SINGLES SCHEDULE

— Wednesday: Quarterfinals (Women and Men)

— Thursday: Women’s Semifinals

— Friday: Men’s Semifinals

— Saturday: Women’s Final

— Sunday: Men’s Final

