With Kupp and Nacua back from injury, Stafford throws 4 TD passes in Rams' 30-20 win over Vikings

INGLEWOOD, Calif. — (AP) — Cooper Kupp caught a touchdown pass and Puka Nacua had 106 yards receiving in their returns from lengthy injury absences, and Matthew Stafford passed for 279 yards and four TDs in the Los Angeles Rams ' 30-20 victory over the Minnesota Vikings on Thursday night.

Demarcus Robinson caught two TD passes from Stafford for the Rams (3-4), who won back-to-back games for the first time this season with 386 yards from an offense that looked exponentially more dangerous with its top two receivers back in uniform.

After missing the previous five games, Nacua had seven catches while posting the eighth 100-yard game of his short career. Kupp returned from a four-game absence with five catches for 51 yards, including a 27-yard grab for a key first down late in the fourth quarter.

Kyren Williams rushed for 97 yards and caught an early TD pass for the Rams. Robinson caught a 25-yard TD pass late in the third quarter to put Los Angeles ahead, and he caught a 10-yard TD throw with 6:17 to play for a 28-20 lead.

Byron Young then sacked Sam Darnold for a safety with 1:36 left, grabbing Darnold's facemask on the play. Officials didn't throw a flag, sealing the Rams' third straight win over Minnesota.

Darnold passed for 240 yards for the Vikings (5-2), who followed up their first loss of the season with an ineffective defensive performance. Minnesota also lost starting left tackle Christian Darrisaw to a knee injury late in the first half.

Justin Jefferson had eight receptions for 115 yards, while Josh Oliver and Trent Sherfield caught TD passes from Darnold. Minnesota was held to two field goals in the final three quarters.

Stafford threw at least four TD passes for the 16th time in his career, including four with the Rams. The veteran had thrown just three TD passes in the Rams' first six games combined.

McVay also won his first head-to-head meeting with Vikings coach Kevin O'Connell, who was his offensive coordinator during the Rams' Super Bowl championship season three years ago.

Both teams scored touchdowns on their first two drives in front of a sellout crowd at SoFi Stadium. Darnold went 8 for 8 on those drives, while Stafford clearly enjoyed having his two favorite targets back in uniform.

Williams caught a short pass on the Rams' opening drive and scored a touchdown in his 10th consecutive game. The Vikings hadn't allowed a TD in the first quarter all season, and the Rams hadn't scored on their first drive all season.

Darnold found Jefferson five times on the first two drives, but finished them with throws to Oliver and to Sherfield, who scored a touchdown for his fifth NFL team.

Byron Murphy intercepted an overthrown pass by Stafford in the third, and Minnesota went up 17-14 after Jefferson extended the drive with a bobbling, one-handed reception.

Los Angeles answered with another 70-yard TD drive capped by Robinson's catch.

Injuries

Vikings: TE T.J. Hockenson (knee) and G Dalton Risner (back) were out. ... Darrisaw got injured while Minnesota was trying to run out the clock to end the first half.

Rams: Rookie WR Jordan Whittington was inactive with a shoulder injury. ... S Kam Curl injured his knee in the first quarter, but returned in the second.

Up next

Vikings: Host Indianapolis in a Sunday night game on Nov. 3.

Rams: At Seattle on Nov. 3.

