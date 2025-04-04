WNBA star Elena Delle Donne retires after 11 seasons and the 2019 championship

NEW YORK — (AP) — Seven-time WNBA All-Star Elena Delle Donne, a two-time league MVP and a key part of Washington's 2019 championship, is retiring after 11 seasons.

Delle Donne, 35, made the announcement on social media Friday and referenced a line from one of her favorite childhood books that reads, "How did get so late so soon?"

“I have asked myself that over and over again in the process of coming to the decision to retire from playing basketball,” Delle Donne wrote on Instagram. “Being able to say that out loud was one of the hardest parts of my career. My body seemed to make this decision before my mind accepted it, but I now truly know this is the right thing for me at the right time.”

The second overall pick in 2013 by Chicago, Delle Donne spent a dozen years as one of the faces of the WNBA. She played the last six seasons of her career in Washington — she opted out of 2020 because of health concerns — and turned down a contract in February 2024 to step away from basketball.

She averaged 19.5 points and 6.7 rebounds in 241 regular-season games. She also played in 40 playoffs games, where she averaged 17.9 points, 6.1 boards and 2.3 assists.

“Words cannot adequately express how thankful I am to my family, all of my incredible teammates, friends, executives, sponsors, staff and most importantly the amazing fans that have accompanied me on this journey,” she wrote. "This game has been my life, and I am grateful for the memories and how much it’s given me. It feels good to close this chapter knowing I gave it my all, and I can’t wait for what’s next!”

