Women's tackle football has 2 leagues whose championship games are on ESPN2

Women have been playing tackle football for decades, usually under the radar.

Two leagues, operating independently, are helping the sport get more attention.

The Women’s Football Alliance will be back on ESPN2 for its championship game on July 26 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio, where MVP jerseys from previous title games are on display.

The Women’s National Football Conference will have its title game on ESPN2 for the first time, live on Saturday from the Dallas Cowboys’ Ford Center in Frisco, Texas. The Washington Prodigy will face the Texas Elite Spartans in the title game. In its sixth season, the league has 17 teams from 14 states and Washington, D.C.

The WFA was founded in 2009 and participation has increased by 300% since its debut season, according to Commissioner Lisa King. It has 12 teams from nine states and D.C. in its top level and a total of 55 squads in three divisions. The WFA also has international teams in Europe, Africa, South America and North America.

Like the WFA, the WNFC does not pay salaries.

The WNFC does plan to give a total of $20,000 to the players on the championship team and did budget to pay weekly and season award-winners thanks in part to support from sponsors such as Adidas, Dove and Riddell.

WFA sponsors, which include Wilson, along with ticket sales and licensing rights cover some of the players' costs.

