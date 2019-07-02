  • US women's soccer team competing Tuesday in world cup semifinals

    Updated:

    The USA Women's Soccer Team will play England on Tuesday in a semifinal match of the Women's World Cup.

    The tournament will be played at several venues in France over the next few weeks.

    The match is at 3 p.m. on Fox.

    France is hosting the tournament for the first time. 

