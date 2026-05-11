The World Cup begins in one month and here's when the top teams are announcing their final rosters

LONDON — The World Cup is one month away and it's almost time for coaches of the record 48 competing nations to finalize their squads as they weigh up injury concerns and form.

Here are the dates when the top teams are scheduled to name their 26-man rosters for the tournament being held in the United States, Mexico and Canada from June 11-July 19.

FIFA expects to announce the official squad lists on June 2.

France

May 14

Belgium

May 15

Brazil

May 18

Portugal

May 19

Morocco

May 21

Germany

May 21

England

May 22

Spain

May 25

Netherlands

May 25

United States

May 26

Argentina

May 30

Mexico

June 1

___

AP World Cup coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/fifa-world-cup

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.