LYON, France - The United States has won the Women's World Cup for the fourth time after beating the Netherlands 2-0 on Sunday night.
Forward Megan Rapinoe's coolly taken penalty, following a video review, put the defending champions ahead in the 61st minute.
Midfielder Rose Lavelle's fine solo goal made it 2-0 in the 69th, as she powered to the edge of the penalty area and hit a low strike.
Rapinoe's sixth goal moved her even with teammate Alex Morgan and England's Ellen White as the tournament's leading scorers.
Rapinoe, who recovered from a right hamstring strain to play, got an ovation from the U.S. fans when she came off in the 79th.
The United States had a particularly challenging run to its third straight World Cup final, with a quarterfinal meeting against No. 4 France before the semi against No. 3 England. The Americans won both games 2-1.
The city of Pittsburgh hosted a watch party for dozens of people on Schenley Plaza.
