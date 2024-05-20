Sports

WPIAL product T.J. McConnell leads Indiana Pacers to Eastern Conference Finals

By George Michalowski, Sports Now Group Pittsburgh

T.J. McConnell Indiana Pacers' T.J. McConnell (9) during the first half of Game 5 in an NBA basketball second-round playoff series against the New York Knicks, Tuesday, May 14, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II) (Frank Franklin II/AP)

Former Chartiers Valley guard T.J. McConnell continues to shine in this year’s NBA Playoffs.

In Sunday’s Game 7 win over the New York Knicks, McConnell led the Indiana Pacers with 12 points and seven assists, going 6 for 8 from the field with just two turnovers. According to Twitter user Extra Muse, McConnell became “the first bench player in NBA history to record 40 or more assists and 10 or fewer turnovers in a single playoff series.”

Out of high school, McConnell spent two seasons at Duquesne, averaging 11.1 points, 4.9 assists and 4.4 rebounds per game over two seasons before transferring to Arizona after two seasons.

