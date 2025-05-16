Yamal's rise helps Barcelona move beyond the post-Messi era

BARCELONA, Spain — (AP) — When Lionel Messi left Barcelona it looked like a generation would have to go by before another player of his incredible talent would don the burgundy and blue.

It turned out a couple of years was enough.

Lamine Yamal cemented his status as the Next Big Thing in global soccer by excelling in a season that saw Barcelona finish with treble of domestic titles.

Fittingly enough, the 17-year-old scored the decisive goal to clinch the Spanish league crown on Thursday.

Defenders know what is coming when Yamal dips his head and starts his dribble from the right side across the edge of the area. They know he is seeking the sliver of space to get his fantastic left-foot curler off. But Espanyol’s players – like so many others this season — could do nothing to stop him from whipping the ball into the top corner of the net to spark the 2-0 victory.

“We have a kid who can pull gold out of his boots,” Raphinha said about Yamal.

Inevitable comparisons to Messi

While he has dismissed comparisons to Messi, or any other player for that matter, it is impossible not to see flashes of the Argentine's majestic moves in his young feet, especially after the soccer planets aligned to put them together in a photo when Yamal was just a baby.

They both terrorize defenses from the right flank of Barcelona’s attack, cutting inside to put the ball on their prized left boot.

But Yamal has his own talents. His gliding moves are his own, as is his lithe, elastic body. And while Messi was perhaps a better finisher at this age, Yamal is just as good a dribbler and perhaps even a better passer.

His ability to jink past double teams and score beautiful goals make the highlights, as do those exquisite crosses he makes with the outside edge of his boot to drop balls into the box.

A stellar start to a promising career

To say that Yamal has a way to go to match Messi is the understatement of the season.

Messi won his first Spanish league and Champions League titles when he was 18 years old. He hit his first hat trick, against Real Madrid nonetheless, at age 19. He went on to score a club record 672 goals in 778 appearances, winning four European Cups, 10 league titles and eight Copa del Rey crowns en route to being awarded the Ballon d’Or six times while with Barcelona. He then took Argentina to the World Cup title.

But at this stage, Yamal sure looks destined to become a great, great player in his own right.

Yamal has set pretty much every record for youngest whatever for Barcelona and Spain, from youngest scorer in La Liga history to youngest scorer in a European Championship, among many more. His debut at age 15, becoming the youngest Barcelona player in La Liga, in April 2023 promises to be remembered as a milestone for the Catalan club.

He already has two league titles, a Copa del Rey and a Spanish Super Cup, and the European title for Spain, before he turns 18 in July.

Statistics back up his game-by-game impact. Yamal leads the league in assists with 13 this season, while he also has by far the most dribbles to get past opponents with 149, over 60 more than any other player. He also shows a swagger and ability to be a vocal leader for his team that the quiet teenage Messi took years to develop.

More to come

Yamal’s continued his rapid rise during the first season under Hansi Flick. The forward said the German coach gave Barcelona “new life” after winning nothing in the previous campaign, and that more was to come.

“This is very important for the club to win these titles, we feel like we are winners,” Yamal said. “Now I think the mentality of the club is going to change."

Barcelona's future looks even brighter when considering that Yamal is surrounded by young standouts.

Pedri is an elite midfield player who at 22 years old has already put in 200 appearances for his club. Centerback mainstay Pau Cubarsí is just 18. Gavi Páez is 20, Alejandro Balde 21, and Fermín López 22.

So Real Madrid and the rest of European soccer beware. Barcelona has the potential to establish a dynasty known as the Yamal Era.

