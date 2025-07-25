Yankees acquire third baseman Ryan McMahon from the Rockies for prospects, AP source says

DENVER — (AP) — The New York Yankees acquired third baseman Ryan McMahon from the Colorado Rockies on Friday for prospects, a person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the trade is pending physicals. MLB.com was first to report the agreement.

McMahon leaves the last-place Rockies for a Yankees team that's in the thick of a playoff chase. The slick-fielding 30-year-old infielder is hitting .217 with 16 homers and 35 RBIs this season.

McMahon is owed about $36.2 million from the remainder of a $70 million, six-year contract through 2027.

New York is searching for some stability at third after All-Star infielder Jazz Chisholm Jr. was moved back to second base. He took the place of DJ LeMahieu, who was cut by the team. Oswald Peraza and Jorbit Vivas have recently been spending time at the hot corner.

McMahon was a second-round pick in 2013 by the Rockies out of Mater Dei High School in Santa Ana, California. An All-Star in 2024, McMahon is a lifetime .240 batter with 140 homers over parts of nine seasons.

He's appeared in four career playoff games — all in 2018.

McMahon is due $4,193,548 for the remaining portion of his $12 million salary this year and $16 million in each of the next two seasons.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.