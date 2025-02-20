Zack Martin is retiring after a decorated career at guard for the Cowboys, AP sources say

Zack Martin is retiring after a decorated career that included seven All-Pro seasons at right guard with the Dallas Cowboys, two people with knowledge of the decision said Thursday.

Martin informed Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones of his decision in a meeting Thursday, one of the people told The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because no announcement was planned.

The 34-year-old Martin didn't make it through his 11th and final season with the Cowboys because of an ankle injury that eventually required surgery. He said when he was shut down after 10 games that he wasn't ready to make a decision on returning.

The question of retirement came up when Martin held out in the preseason in 2023 before agreeing to a reworked contract with a raise in what was essentially a two-year deal.

Martin was an immediate anchor at right guard after the Cowboys drafted him 16th overall in the first round in 2014.

Texas A&M star Johnny Manziel was on the board when Dallas picked, but executive vice president of personnel Stephen Jones persuaded his dad, Jerry, to go with Martin instead of the flashy quarterback whose NFL career quickly flamed out.

Martin was an All-Pro as a rookie and earned that honor in each of his final five seasons not interrupted by injuries. He was a nine-time Pro Bowler and member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame's 2010s all-decade team.

