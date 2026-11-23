TURIN, Italy — The No. 1 next to his name doesn't mean that Alexander Zverev can suddenly beat the two players still regarded as the best in tennis.

That was more than evident at the ATP Finals.

Carlos Alcaraz dominated Zverev for long stretches in the final and beat his top-ranked opponent in straight sets to add a title at the prestigious season-ending event to his career Grand Slam.

Jannik Sinner, meanwhile, has beaten Zverev 10 straight times — including in this year's Wimbledon final — but he ended his season early due to a right knee injury.

The computer rankings look strictly at the numbers over the previous 52 weeks. And Zverev has a healthy lead in that category: He ends the year with 10,350 points — far more than No. 2 Sinner (7,950) and No. 3 Alcaraz (7,600) in the final list released Monday.

Alcaraz missed 4 ½ months and two Grand Slams due to a right wrist injury and Sinner hasn’t played since defending his Wimbledon title in July.

Still, Zverev said he’s “very comfortable” with being No. 1, “because I’ve worked my whole life to reach this position.

“Sure, I could point out that Jannik has been injured, or that Carlos was out for a few months,” Zverev added. “But honestly, I believe what I’ve achieved this year represents one of the mentally strongest seasons we’ve ever seen in tennis.”

Zverev brought up Sinner's meltdown in a Paris heat wave and Alcaraz's five-set loss to Ben Shelton in New York while he went on to win his first two Grand Slams at the French Open and U.S. Open, respectively.

Zverev also noted that his “worst” result in the majors and the season-ending championships this year was a five-set loss to Alcaraz in the Australian Open semifinals.

“Everywhere else I played at least the final,” Zverev said. “If someone thinks that I didn’t deserve it, they’re free to have their own opinion.”

Alcaraz gives ‘credit’ to Zverev

Alcaraz went undefeated at the Finals despite injuring his right thigh during the group stage — which limited his movement at times.

The seven-time Grand Slam champion ends the ATP season with three straight titles and a 14-match winning streak after also claiming titles in Vienna and Paris.

“Everybody feels he’s the No. 1. Me, Sascha (Zverev’s nickname), Jannik, (Ben) Shelton, I think everybody thinks themselves are the No. 1 of the world,” said Alcaraz, who finished 2025 at No. 1. “But the No. 1 is Sascha. … We have to give credit to him.”

Added Felix Auger-Aliassime, the Canadian who ends the year at No. 17 after reaching a career-high ranking of No. 4 in June: "(Zverev) doesn't have to defend himself. … The numbers are the numbers and that's how the world turns.

“Obviously he’s going to be challenged by not just Carlos and Sinner next year, but by all the players to try to take his spot. And he’s going to have to defend it,” Auger-Aliassime said. “He’s had the best (year) of everyone so it’s deserved.”

Zverev had his own injury

Zverev was on the verge of a breakthrough before he tore ligaments in his right ankle during his 2022 French Open semifinal against Rafael Nadal.

Zverev is still affected by his ankle at times and said it affected his serve against Alcaraz on Sunday. But he also said he has learned to manage the issue and keep it in check at the Slams.

“Health is a huge part of being able to be No. 1 in the world and (Zverev) has been for years — with the exception of that injury — one of the healthiest players,” said Chris Eubanks, a former Wimbledon quarterfinalist who is now a Tennis Channel analyst.

“He’s been very consistent and at some point you kind of felt like that was going to be rewarded,” Eubanks told The Associated Press. “When Carlos and Jannik began to really ascend up the rankings, I remember a lot of people saying, ‘Well, these guys are just going to run the table for the next 10 to 15 years.’ That’s just not realistic because of health. … If Zverev continues to put himself in that situation of being the healthiest and one of the most consistent guys on tour, opportunities open up.”

Zverev — it should be noted — was also officially notified of a lawsuit filed by his former partner last week.

Alcaraz moved on after Ferrero split

Alcaraz split with longtime coach Juan Carlos Ferrero at the end of last year and promoted Samuel Lopez to his head coach. The player’s older brother, Alvaro, is now his assistant coach.

“I’m really proud about the job and the work Samuel did the whole year, alongside by brother,” Alcaraz said. “I realized how good I have to feel off the court in my life to go and hit the practice court with motivation. … They said really carefully everything to me that was really important.”

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