Attention Verizon Fios customers: You could lose access to WPXI-TV

By law, WPXI-TV must negotiate carriage agreements with satellite companies like Verizon Fios.

Usually, these deals are reached without any disruption to your service.

In fact, our company has negotiated dozens of agreements with only the rarest of disruptions.

FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS FOR VERIZON FIOS CUSTOMERS

WPXI-TV may be dropped by Verizon Fios within days. WPXI-TV remains committed to negotiations with Verizon Fios to keep your shows on.

The best thing viewers can do is call Verizon Fios at 1-800-837-4966. Tell Verizon Fios that you pay them a lot of money to watch your favorite shows on WPXI-TV, including Channel 11 News, “Wheel of Fortune” and “Jeopardy!” Tell Verizon Fios that if it drops WPXI-TV, then you will drop Verizon Fios.

You can also view WPXI-TV Over the Air with an over the air antenna available at many retail stores. Or you can contact any number of other providers that are committed to providing you with all the programming you watch every day:

Regardless, we will continue to work hard to try and get a successful outcome to this negotiation so that you do not lose live access to any of your favorite programming, but the ball remains in Verizon Fios’s court to step-up like all of their competitors and peers have done.

©2025 Cox Media Group