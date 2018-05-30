Channel 11 News continues to dominate late news viewing

Pittsburgh, Pa. - WPXI-TV Channel 11 News 11 at 11 was the highest-rated late-night newscast, with adults 25-54, the most coveted demographic for advertisers, out of the 25 LPM markets across the United States during the most recent Nielsen survey period, which ran April 26th thru May 23rd.
- Channel 11’s 11 p.m. newscast is #1 in Pittsburgh for the 4th month in a row, and was the only station to show growth in both rating and share over May ‘17. (Adults 25-54)
- Channel 11 News on Fox 53 at 10 p.m. finished first over KDKA’s 10 p.m. newscast on the CW. (1.0/3 vs. 0.5/1, Adults 25-54)
- Channel 11’s weekend newscasts attracted more viewers across all dayparts, including Saturday and Sunday morning and early evening, and showed strong growth over last year on both days.
- More viewers chose Channel 11’s coverage of the Pennsylvania Primary Election on Tuesday, May 15th (3.5 rating, 13 share with Adults 25-54 at 11 p.m.).
Channel 11 continues to be the number one choice for local news in Pittsburgh on social media, including Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
