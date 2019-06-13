Man accused of inappropriate contact with young girls while volunteering

PITTSBURGH - UPDATE:
Bright Light Academy was mentioned in a prior version of this story. It is a Keystone Stars Daycare, they don’t allow volunteers and Reid Reading never worked or volunteered for any capacity for "Bright Light Academy.”
ORIGINAL STORY:
Police said a man was volunteering on behalf of the now closed the Kentucky Avenue Child Care Center in Shadyside when the incidents occurred.
Reid Reading, according to court documents, was in a family's home on behalf of the child care center.
Documents said the mother left the room to put an infant down for a nap, returned and found her 6-year-old daughter putting her clothes back on.
The young girl and her sister allegedly said that Reading said he "wanted to see everything and that she had a beautiful body."
Reading was charged with corruption of minors and has a court hearing in July.
