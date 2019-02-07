Evening, late news viewers choose Channel 11 News

Pittsburgh, Pa. - More viewers chose Channel 11 News in the all-important 25-54 demographics during the most recent Nielsen survey period, which ran January 3rd through January 30th.
- Channel 11 News continues to dominate the competition at 11 p.m. With the exception of January 2018, Channel 11 News 11 at 11 has been the late news leader in Pittsburgh since September 2017. (Adults 25-54, M-Su.)
- Channel 11’s 5-6:30 p.m. early evening news block finished in first place for the 6th consecutive month. (Adults 25-54, M-Fri.)
- Channel 11 continues to be the number one choice for local news in Pittsburgh on social media, including Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
