  • Local landmark restaurant will soon serve its last meal

    CRABTREE, Pa. - A landmark restaurant will soon serve its last meal in Westmoreland County.

    Carbone's in Crabtree will close on July 28.

    In an announcement on the restaurant's Facebook page, the owners say no younger members of the family want to take over. 

    The owners of Carbone's say they've served more than 2 million customers over the past 80 years.

