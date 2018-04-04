© 2018 Cox Media Group.
Applications now being accepted for 2018 WPXI Holiday ParadeUpdated:PITTSBURGH - Do you have a unique act or talent that Pittsburgh has to see? Are you part of a group of organization that is a fun and entertaining crowd pleaser? If so, we encourage you to apply to be part of the 38th annual WPXI Holiday Parade.The parade will be televised live on WPXI-TV and streamed live on wpxi.com at 9 a.m. on Saturday November 24th. It is the only local televised parade in Pittsburgh.Each year, the parade features colorful floats, marching bands, specialty units, balloons, Santa Claus, as well as national and local celebrities. Past guests include Maddie and Mackenzie Ziegler, Christina Aguilera, Usher, Jackie Evancho and Joe Manganiello.Applications are now being accepted through July 20, 2018.
